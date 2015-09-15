BOGOTA, Sept 15 Consumer confidence in Colombia
was negative in August for the first time since April 2009 as
households responded to slowing economic growth, a survey by
think-tank Fedesarollo showed on Tuesday.
The consumer confidence index was down to -0.4 percent last
month, below the 2.6 percent increase recorded in July and far
below the 20.5 percent reached in August 2014.
Confidence figures are considered one of the best indicators
of consumption and are a key factor in the central bank board's
calculus on where to set interest rates. The board has held
borrowing costs at 4.5 percent for the last year.
Latin America's fourth-largest economy grew 2.9 percent in
the first half of 2015. The government says expansion will reach
3.6 percent this year.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
Editing by Helen Murphy and Dan Grebler)