BOGOTA, April 16 Colombians' consumer confidence
fell in March to its lowest level since June 2009 as slowing
growth and falling economic expectations cloud the outlook for
this year, a survey showed Thursday.
The consumer confidence index was 2.3 percent last month,
down 11.7 percentage points from February and 16.2 points less
than in March 2014.
That is the lowest level since a 2009 when the economy was
roiled by a global credit crisis that sank much of the developed
world into recession.
The survey, by economic think tank Fedesarrollo, showed a
fall in confidence across all income levels, particularly among
high-earners, and less consumer enthusiasm for purchases of
housing, furniture and appliances.
Latin America's fourth-largest economy is expected by
analysts to expand around 3.5 percent this year, below the
government's 4.2 percent target.
The central bank considers consumer confidence figures when
deciding the benchmark interest rate, which the bank board has
held at 4.5 percent for seven straight months.
The index helps predict consumer spending through five
measurements - three addressing economic expectations for a year
from now and two on current outlooks.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb,
Editing by Nick Zieminski)