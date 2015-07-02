BOGOTA, July 2 Colombia's government plans to
carry out lie detector tests on senior civil servants who
allocate contracts to private companies as it tries to clamp
down on widespread corruption and embezzlement of public funds.
Polygraphy will be used initially to test executives in the
72 government departments that have so far signed up to a
transparency pact. The executives will be tested before and
after concluding contracts for provision of goods and services
to the government.
The Andean country's vice president, German Vargas Lleras,
is promoting the lie detector tests as a means of boosting
investor confidence as the government allocates contracts to
upgrade the national road network, estimated to cost more than
$20 billion.
In one of Colombia's most shocking public corruption
scandals of the past decade, a family with links to a former
mayor of the capital, Bogota, made off with up to $1 billion
after the family's company won contracts it barely executed,
claiming it ran out of cash.
In 2014, Colombia was ranked 94th out of 174 countries for
severity of corruption in a listing compiled by Transparency
International.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Peter Galloway)