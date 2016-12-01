Funeral workers arrange coffins holding the remains of the victims who died in an accident of a plane that crashed into the Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard, in Medellin, Colombia December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

LA PAZ Bolivia's aviation authority DGAC said on Thursday it was immediately suspending the operational license of LAMIA Corp, the small charter airline whose plane crashed in Colombia on Monday, killing 71 people.

The plane, which apparently was running out of fuel when it crashed, had taken off from Santa Cruz in Bolivia en route to Medellin. It was LAMIA Bolivia's only operational aircraft.

(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)