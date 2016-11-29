White House says aware of North Korea launch, notes shorter range
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
BRASILIA Brazil's President Michel Temer decreed three days of national mourning for the victims of an air crash in Colombia that killed most of the players of the Chapecoense soccer team, his office said on Tuesday.
The BAe 146 charter aircraft crashed into the Colombian jungle on approach to Medellin airport killing 76 people onboard, including 21 journalists.
RIYADH The United States and Gulf Arab countries will sign an agreement on Sunday to coordinate their efforts against the financing of terrorist groups, a senior White House official said, as U.S. President Donald Trump visits the region.