Nov 29 Britain's air crash investigation agency is sending a team of experts to Colombia to help the country's aviation authority investigate the crash of a regional jet that killed 75 people, a spokesman said.

The team of three investigators is expected to arrive at the scene of the crash on Wednesday, the spokesman for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch added.

The investigation will be led by Colombia's Aeronautica Civil, with Britain automatically involved as the country where the BAe 146 jet, also known as Avro RJ, was manufactured.

The British team includes experts in flight operations, engineering and flight data recorders, the spokesman added. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)