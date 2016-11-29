Trump tells Sisi he hopes to visit Egypt
RIYADH, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he hoped to visit Egypt, after meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a trip to the Saudi capital Riyadh.
Nov 29 Britain's air crash investigation agency is sending a team of experts to Colombia to help the country's aviation authority investigate the crash of a regional jet that killed 75 people, a spokesman said.
The team of three investigators is expected to arrive at the scene of the crash on Wednesday, the spokesman for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch added.
The investigation will be led by Colombia's Aeronautica Civil, with Britain automatically involved as the country where the BAe 146 jet, also known as Avro RJ, was manufactured.
The British team includes experts in flight operations, engineering and flight data recorders, the spokesman added. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
RIYADH, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday Washington's relations with Bahrain were set to improve, after meeting with the king of the Gulf Arab state during a visit to Saudi Arabia.