UPDATE 5-N.Korea tests another missile; Seoul says dashes hopes for peace
* Second missile test since new S. Korean president took office
ASUNCION Dec 5 South American soccer's governing body CONMEBOL awarded the continent's championship to Brazil's Chapecoense club after most of the team died in a plane crash in Colombia last week, according to a CONMEBOL statement on Monday.
Only six people survived the crash outside Medellin in route to the Copa Sudamericana final, which would have been the biggest game in the club's history. (Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)
* Second missile test since new S. Korean president took office
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. May 21 A pair of astronauts will venture outside the International Space Station as early as Tuesday for an emergency space walk to replace a failed computer, one of two that control major U.S. systems aboard the orbiting outpost, NASA said on Sunday.