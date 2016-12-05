ASUNCION Dec 5 South American soccer's governing body CONMEBOL awarded the continent's championship to Brazil's Chapecoense club after most of the team died in a plane crash in Colombia last week, according to a CONMEBOL statement on Monday.

Only six people survived the crash outside Medellin in route to the Copa Sudamericana final, which would have been the biggest game in the club's history. (Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)