White House says aware of North Korea launch, notes shorter range
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
BOGOTA It is "undeniable" the death toll from a Colombian plane crash late on Monday will be high, a civil aviation official said, but it is still too early to give a count of those killed.
An aircraft with 81 people aboard, including Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense and journalists covering their match, crashed in central Colombia late on Monday en route to Medellin.
Six people have so far been rescued, Alfredo Bocanegra, the head of the civil aviation authority said. Rescue operations were being complicated by heavy rains in the crash area.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Alison Williams)
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
RIYADH The United States and Gulf Arab countries will sign an agreement on Sunday to coordinate their efforts against the financing of terrorist groups, a senior White House official said, as U.S. President Donald Trump visits the region.