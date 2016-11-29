White House says aware of North Korea launch, notes shorter range
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
SAO PAULO Three players from Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense were among survivors, Brazilian media reported on Tuesday, after a plane carrying their team to the final of the Sudamericana Cup crashed in Colombia.
TV channels Globonews and SporTV identified the players as defender Alan Ruschel, goalkeeper Danilo and reserve goalkeeper Jakson Follmann. It was not immediately possible to confirm the information.
(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Louise Ireland)
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
RIYADH The United States and Gulf Arab countries will sign an agreement on Sunday to coordinate their efforts against the financing of terrorist groups, a senior White House official said, as U.S. President Donald Trump visits the region.