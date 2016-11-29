SAO PAULO Three players from Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense were among survivors, Brazilian media reported on Tuesday, after a plane carrying their team to the final of the Sudamericana Cup crashed in Colombia.

TV channels Globonews and SporTV identified the players as defender Alan Ruschel, goalkeeper Danilo and reserve goalkeeper Jakson Follmann. It was not immediately possible to confirm the information.

(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Louise Ireland)