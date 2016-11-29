White House says aware of North Korea launch, notes shorter range
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
BOGOTA Three players from Brazil's Chapecoense soccer team have survived a plane crash in Colombia that killed 76 people, Colombian authorities said on Tuesday.
Players Alan Luciano Ruschel, Marcos Danilo Padilha and Jacson Ragnar Follmann were listed as survivors in a statement from the disaster management agency.
Passengers Rafael Correa Gobbato and Ximena Suarez also survived.
All five were being treated at hospitals near the crash site.
(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Louise Ireland)
RIYADH The United States and Gulf Arab countries will sign an agreement on Sunday to coordinate their efforts against the financing of terrorist groups, a senior White House official said, as U.S. President Donald Trump visits the region.