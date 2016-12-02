Cristina (R), one of the sisters of Gustavo Encina, Paraguayan pilot of the crashed plane that carried the Brazilian team Chapecoense, is seen before the arrival of her brother's remains at the Silvio Pettirossi International Airport in Luque, Paraguay December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

BRASILIA Brazil's President Michel Temer will travel on Saturday morning to the stricken town of Chapecó for a collective wake in the soccer stadium for the players and club members killed in the air disaster in Colombia, a spokesman said on Friday.

The Brazilian Air Force said three Hercules C-130 transport planes were ready to fly from Manaus to Medellin in Colombia to pick up the coffins that are scheduled to arrive in Chapecó at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning for the wake and funeral services.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassú and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)