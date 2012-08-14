BRIEF-Highland Partners NV LLC raises $9.7 mln in equity financing
* Files to say it has raised $9.7 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r6bBiA)
BOGOTA Aug 14 Colombian Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry said on Tuesday that the government was buying more than $300 million in the foreign exchange market this week.
He did not say how many dollars the government had bought so far this week.
* Technology Crossover Ventures reports open market sale of 1.4 mln shares of Rapid7 Inc's common stock on June 6 at $18 per share - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sDQtCt) Further company coverage: