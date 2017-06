BOGOTA Nov 29 Colombia's peso currency COP2=STFX weakened 1.09 percent on Tuesday to 1,971.49 against the U.S. dollar due to cross currency swaps from off-shore players, traders said on Tuesday.

They said that the move was related to expectations of dollar demand from Colombia's GrupoSura SIS.CN when it finalizes its purchase of the Latin American pension, insurance and investment funds of ING (ING.N).