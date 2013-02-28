BOGOTA Feb 28 Banco Davivienda, Colombia's third-largest bank by assets, has agreed to buy the local Corredores Asociados brokerage, company sources said on Thursday.

Davivienda is expected to announce details of the deal at a press conference later on Thursday.

Corredores Asociados has assets worth around $83 million.

Davivienda is the financial arm of Colombia's Grupo Bolivar.  (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)