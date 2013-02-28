BRIEF- Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund acquires 7 power plants for totaling 12.61 bln yen
* Says it bought seven power plants at price of totaling 12.61 billion yen, on June 1
BOGOTA Feb 28 Banco Davivienda, Colombia's third-largest bank by assets, has agreed to buy the local Corredores Asociados brokerage, company sources said on Thursday.
Davivienda is expected to announce details of the deal at a press conference later on Thursday.
Corredores Asociados has assets worth around $83 million.
Davivienda is the financial arm of Colombia's Grupo Bolivar. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Says it bought seven power plants at price of totaling 12.61 billion yen, on June 1
* Says it acquired trust beneficial rights of property for 5.05 billion yen, on June 1