BOGOTA Nov 1 Colombia will swap 2 trillion pesos ($673.9 million) of public debt with the Treasury, the government said on Tuesday, reducing bond issue needs for 2017 and 2018.

Treasury bonds, called TES, that come due in 2017 and 2018 will be exchanged for fixed-rate paper due in May 2022, August 2026, September 2030 and paper tied to inflation due in March 2021, May 2025 and April 2035, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The swaps will occur in monthly quotas of up to one billion pesos, the ministry said. The government has issued 90 percent of 8 trillion pesos in additional bonds announced in August, the statement said.

TES are the second-largest source of government revenue, after tax collection.

