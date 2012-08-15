By Carlos Vargas

BOGOTA Aug 15 The Colombian government's purchases of dollars will be used to prepay dollar debt, and not just as a tool to help weaken the peso, a senior government official told Reuters.

The official did not give any details, but according to traders, the closest maturities are $523 million in January 2013 and $1 billion in December 2014.

Colombia's government said on Tuesday that it is buying more than $300 million on the foreign exchange market this week as part of an effort to stem gains in the country's currency against the U.S. dollar.

Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry told reporters on Wednesday that the dollar purchases were "not necessarily destined to prepay debt ... for the moment the first choice is to keep them in dollars."

"The objective of the dollar purchases is simply to buy dollars due to a strategic decision by the government," he said.

Echeverry refused to say how much the government had purchased so far this week or whether it would buy more dollars next week.

The government has called on the central bank to step up the monetary authority's dollar purchases to $40 million a day to stem gains in the peso currency, which has firmed around 6.5 percent so far this year.

The bank currently buys at least $20 million a day on the spot market.

Investment in the Andean country's oil and mining industries has reached record levels in the past several years, bolstering the value of the peso, which has been one of the biggest gaining currencies among 152 tracked by Reuters.