U.S. Treasury to sell $55 bln in 4-week bills
WASHINGTON, May 22 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
BOGOTA May 19 Colombia has swapped 3.2 trillion pesos ($1 billion) in Treasury bonds, extending their due date by three to seven years, in a bid to reduce financing needs for 2017, the finance ministry said.
The locally denominated inflation-linked bonds, known as TES UVR, which came due in 2017, were exchanged for fixed-rate TES bonds that mature in 2020 and 2024, the ministry said in a statement late on Wednesday.
The swap will reduce amortization costs for the government, the ministry said.
TES are the second-most important internal financing tool for the national government, after tax revenue.
($1 = 3,031.48 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by James Dalgleish)
(Updates market action, adds quote) * U.S. Treasury to sell $88 bln in coupon-bearing debt * Concerns about stimulus delay support bids for bonds * Corporate bond supply seen heavy before holiday weekend By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 22 U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Monday as selling tied to this week's government and corporate bond supply offset safe-haven bids underpinned by worries about probes into U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.