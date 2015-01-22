BOGOTA Jan 22 Colombia has incorporated 32
Canadian-built bulletproof combat vehicles into a new tactical
unit stationed close to the border with Venezuela, the Defense
Ministry said on Thursday.
The government paid $84 million for the 8x8 military
vehicles, part of its bid to modernize its armed forces. It is
the first purchase of such hardware in 30 years, the statement
said, without identifying the manufacturer.
The tank-like vehicles can transport as many as 11 heavily
equipped soldiers and have a remote-controlled weapons system
and anti-mine technology. The vehicles will be used against
illegal armed groups and to protect oil pipelines and other
infrastructure in northern La Guajira province.
"The Colombian armed forces are today stronger, more
capable, more modern and able to face the challenges of the
present and those of the future," Defense Minister Juan Carlos
Pinzon said.
Colombia has fought a five-decade war with leftist rebels
and right-wing paramilitaries that has killed more than 200,000
and displaced millions. Peace talks are currently underway with
the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia and the government
may soon announce similar negotiations with the National
Liberation Army.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Helen Murphy;
Editing by Leslie Adler)