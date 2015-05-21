(Adds Venezuela response, quote)
BOGOTA May 20 A plane en route from Venezuela
and loaded with cocaine crashed into the Caribbean Sea while
being pursued by the Colombian air force, officials said on
Wednesday.
The unidentified body of a man, found with a Mexican
passport, was among the wreckage of the plane, which crashed
into the sea off Colombia's northern coast, the air force said
in a statement. The amount of cocaine onboard was not yet known.
"The airplane, a Hawker 600, which left Venezuela and was
destined for Central America, was detected in the early hours of
today when it illegally entered Colombian air space," the
statement said.
The armed forces are searching for further debris on land
and in the ocean, the statement said.
Venezuela said on Wednesday night the plane was not
Venezuelan, but Central American, and that the military had
fired at it in the early hours of the morning.
"We know that plane came from Central America," said Defense
Minister Vladimir Padrino, flanked by other high-ranked members
of the military, adding they had informed neighboring Colombia
of their actions.
Colombia, a major cocaine producer, turns out some 300
tonnes annually, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs
and Crime. Authorities confiscated about 166 tonnes of the drug
in 2014.
Cocaine often makes its way to buyers in the United States
and Europe via smuggling routes through Venezuela, Central
America and Mexico and across the Caribbean and Atlantic oceans.
Colombia's Marxist FARC rebels and criminal gangs reap hefty
profits from the drug trade. Cocaine and other drugs are some of
the principal sources of financing for groups fighting in the
country's 50-year armed conflict, which has killed over 200,000
people.
(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Luis Jaime Acosta;
Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in Caracas; Editing by
Alan Crosby)