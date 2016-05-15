BOGOTA May 15 Colombian national police
confiscated 8 tonnes of cocaine along the border with Panama,
the government said on Sunday, in what may be one of the largest
seizures in the country in recent years.
The haul, with an estimated value of $240 million, was
discovered in an underground hideaway on a banana plantation in
the municipality of Turbo in Antioquia department, officials
said.
"The biggest seizure of drugs in history. A hit against
criminals," Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said on
Twitter.
Three people were arrested in the operation.
Defense Minister Luis Carlos Villegas said the drugs
belonged to the Clan Usuga crime gang. The United States has
offered a $5 million reward for the capture of the gang's
leader.
Colombia produces some 442 tonnes of cocaine annually,
according to the United Nations. Colombian authorities seized
252 tonnes of the narcotic in 2015.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
Editing by Mary Milliken)