BRIEF-Times Property Holdings clarifies on issues regarding high concentration of shareholding
* Inside Information Announcement Resolving Of High Concentration Of Shareholding
BOGOTA Feb 21 Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos on Thursday named Ana Fernanda Maiguashca and Adolfo Meiizel to replace two outgoing members of the central bank's board of directors.
The two new co-directors on the seven-member board will take over from Juan Jose Echavarria and Fernando Tenjo who stepped down after their terms expired.
The announcement was made in a message on Twitter. (Reporting by Helen Murphy)
* Inside Information Announcement Resolving Of High Concentration Of Shareholding
DUBAI, June 1 Saudi Arabian water and power utility Marafiq is seeking a financial adviser for acquisitions and other deals that could include the company floating a stake on the stock market, according to financial sources.