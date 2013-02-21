BOGOTA Feb 21 Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos on Thursday named Ana Fernanda Maiguashca and Adolfo Meiizel to replace two outgoing members of the central bank's board of directors.

The two new co-directors on the seven-member board will take over from Juan Jose Echavarria and Fernando Tenjo who stepped down after their terms expired.

The announcement was made in a message on Twitter. (Reporting by Helen Murphy)