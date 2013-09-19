BOGOTA, Sept 19 Colombia issued $1.6 billion in
10-year bonds on international markets on Thursday a day after
the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain its pace of bond
buying lowered the interest rate paid on emerging market bonds.
Colombian Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said some of
the proceeds of the sale, which had originally been planned at
$1 billion, would be used to pre-finance funding needs for 2014.
The cash will not be brought into Colombia to prevent a
strengthening of the peso, Cardenas told reporters.
The government decided to proceed with the sale late on
Wednesday in light of the Federal Reserve's decision to delay
slowing its $85 billion per month bond buying program which has
kept borrowing costs lower in emerging markets, such as
Colombia.
"We were weighing the moment, waiting for declarations and
today we will find out how this sale turns out," Cardenas told
Caracol Radio, adding the funds would be used to pay down
Colombia's foreign debt as well as for payments owed for
defense-related purchases.
According to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters, the bond issue
is being handled by Deutsche Bank and HSBC and had a starting
price of 142 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.