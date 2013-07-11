By Carlos Vargas
BOGOTA, July 11 Colombia will seek budgeted
spending next year worth between 3 percent and 5 percent more
than in 2013, a high-level source with access to an early draft
of the document told Reuters on Thursday.
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas will present to congress
later this month a budget of between 194.5 trillion pesos and
198.3 trillion pesos ($101.3 billion-$103.79 billion), said the
source, who is involved in the approval process but asked not to
be identified. The government lifted the 2013 budget earlier
this year from 185.5 trillion pesos to 188.9 trillion pesos.
Cardenas is currently finalizing next year's spending plan
and will send it for congressional approval when lawmakers
return from recess on July 20.
Colombia's $330 billion economy is expected to grow 4.5
percent this year, though Cardenas on Wednesday gave a vaguer
forecast of above 4 percent. In 2014, expansion is forecast at
4.5 percent.
The government had already reduced its growth forecast this
year from 4.8 percent.
In a Reuters poll published on Thursday, more than 70 banks
and research firms said they expect Colombia to grow 3.9 percent
this year. In a similar poll in April, they saw growth this year
at 4.1 percent.
Forecasts for Colombia's growth have been cut as the country
grapples with a slowdown in China and prospects of less
accommodative monetary policy in the United States.
Still, a decade-long U.S.-backed offensive against drug gangs
and Marxist rebels has helped the Andean nation attract record
foreign investment in recent years, mainly into the oil and
mining sectors, which helped boost consumer confidence and
economic growth.
Among 2014 budgeted items, the government will spend about a
fifth of the total, or 41.7 trillion pesos, on debt servicing;
the defense department will receive about 13.1 trillion pesos;
and education will get close to 25.9 trillion pesos, the source
said.