BOGOTA, July 11 Colombia will seek budgeted spending next year worth between 3 percent and 5 percent more than in 2013, a high-level source with access to an early draft of the document told Reuters on Thursday.

Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas will present to congress later this month a budget of between 194.5 trillion pesos and 198.3 trillion pesos ($101.3 billion-$103.79 billion), said the source, who is involved in the approval process but asked not to be identified. The government lifted the 2013 budget earlier this year from 185.5 trillion pesos to 188.9 trillion pesos.

Cardenas is currently finalizing next year's spending plan and will send it for congressional approval when lawmakers return from recess on July 20.

Colombia's $330 billion economy is expected to grow 4.5 percent this year, though Cardenas on Wednesday gave a vaguer forecast of above 4 percent. In 2014, expansion is forecast at 4.5 percent.

The government had already reduced its growth forecast this year from 4.8 percent.

In a Reuters poll published on Thursday, more than 70 banks and research firms said they expect Colombia to grow 3.9 percent this year. In a similar poll in April, they saw growth this year at 4.1 percent.

Forecasts for Colombia's growth have been cut as the country grapples with a slowdown in China and prospects of less accommodative monetary policy in the United States.

Still, a decade-long U.S.-backed offensive against drug gangs and Marxist rebels has helped the Andean nation attract record foreign investment in recent years, mainly into the oil and mining sectors, which helped boost consumer confidence and economic growth.

Among 2014 budgeted items, the government will spend about a fifth of the total, or 41.7 trillion pesos, on debt servicing; the defense department will receive about 13.1 trillion pesos; and education will get close to 25.9 trillion pesos, the source said.