BOGOTA, July 15 Colombia will seek budgeted
spending next year of 155 trillion pesos ($81.7 billion),
excluding provisions for debt repayments, Finance Minister
Mauricio Cardenas said on Monday, citing a draft bill that will
go to Congress by the end of July.
Including debt servicing costs, which were estimated at 41.7
trillion pesos in an early draft of the budget seen by Reuters
several weeks ago, the 2014 budget would reach 196.7 trillion
pesos, according to Reuters calculations, a 4 percent increase
from this year's 188.9 trillion pesos spending plan.
The amount budgeted for debt servicing could change from the
earlier draft.
Reuters last week reported that Cardenas would seek
lawmakers' approval for a budget of between 194.5 trillion pesos
and 198.3 trillion pesos.
The budget would be presented to lawmakers within 10 days of
their returning from recess on July 20, Cardenas said.
($1 = 1897.3 Colombian pesos)
