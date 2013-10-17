* Budget raised in part by extending financial transaction
tax
* More than half for gov't costs, one fifth to pay debt
* Finance minister says budget will cut deficit, debts
BOGOTA, Oct 16 Colombia's congress approved a
2014 national budget 7.3 percent bigger than for this year at
203 trillion pesos ($108.10 billion) late on Wednesday, more
than the government's original proposal but one it said would
still reduce debt.
Congress raised the overall budget with the government's
backing from an originally proposed 199.9 trillion pesos by
committing to approve a separate law that would extend a tax on
financial transactions into next year instead of reducing it.
The tax levies 4 pesos per every thousand in financial
transactions including bank withdrawals and was expected to be
halved from January before the agreement to maintain it.
Congress is expected to approve the extension next week.
"It will be a responsible budget, one that cuts public debt
and the fiscal deficit, which protects the economy from shocks
generated by the (external) crisis and global slowdown," and
helps reduce unemployment and poverty, Finance Minister Mauricio
Cardenas said.
Expenditure relating to the running of the government, civil
servants' salaries and building maintenance among other items,
would claim more than half the budget, or 114.2 trillion pesos
while 42.5 trillion was allocated for servicing debt.
Cash to be distributed to the provinces and municipalities
would total 46.7 trillion pesos.
The government expanded the budget to boost funds for its
agriculture sector hobbled by poor infrastructure that makes its
produce expensive by the time it reaches consumers in the
domestic market. Farmers staged a strike in August to demand
more investment and government planning for the sector.
The budget is based on a fiscal deficit target of 2.3
percent of GDP and on a 2014 growth forecast of 4.7 percent. The
Andean nation's economy in which oil, coal mining and coffee
play a big part, is expected to grow 4.5 percent this year, the
government has said.