By Carlos Vargas
| BOGOTA, Sept 3
BOGOTA, Sept 3 Colombia may lift the size of its
2014 budget to help provide additional resources to the
struggling agriculture sector and calm a two-week protest that
turned violent last week, according to government and
congressional sources.
The government is considering an increase in spending by up
to 2 trillion pesos ($1 billion), two sources who participated
in discussions at the Finance Ministry told Reuters on Tuesday.
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas in July revealed a budget
for next year worth 199.9 trillion pesos, 5.8 percent more than
in 2013.
To fund the increase, the government may delay a planned
reduction in the financial transaction tax and shift the
resources to the budget, the sources said.
The government is struggling to negotiate an end to the
so-called national strike by farmers who complain that free
trade agreements with the United States and Europe have left
them unable to compete with cheap imports.
Partial agreements with the farmers have allowed many roads
to be cleared of barricades blocking transport that carries food
to cities nationwide.
President Juan Manuel Santos was forced to call troops to
the streets of Bogota on Friday to stem a wave of violence and
looting following demonstrations in support of the farmers.
(Reporting by Carlos Vargas, writing by Helen Murphy; editing
by Andrew Hay)