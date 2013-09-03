BOGOTA, Sept 3 Colombia may lift the size of its 2014 budget to help provide additional resources to the struggling agriculture sector and calm a two-week protest that turned violent last week, according to government and congressional sources.

The government is considering an increase in spending by up to 2 trillion pesos ($1 billion), two sources who participated in discussions at the Finance Ministry told Reuters on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas in July revealed a budget for next year worth 199.9 trillion pesos, 5.8 percent more than in 2013.

To fund the increase, the government may delay a planned reduction in the financial transaction tax and shift the resources to the budget, the sources said.

The government is struggling to negotiate an end to the so-called national strike by farmers who complain that free trade agreements with the United States and Europe have left them unable to compete with cheap imports.

Partial agreements with the farmers have allowed many roads to be cleared of barricades blocking transport that carries food to cities nationwide.

President Juan Manuel Santos was forced to call troops to the streets of Bogota on Friday to stem a wave of violence and looting following demonstrations in support of the farmers. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas, writing by Helen Murphy; editing by Andrew Hay)