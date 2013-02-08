BRIEF-Mercal to pay net dividend of 0.8957 euros/shr on June 15
* TO PAY NET DIVIDEND OF 0.8957 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 15 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qFoPDr
BOGOTA Feb 8 Colombia's economy likely expanded between 3.3 percent and 3.9 percent in the full-year 2012 after growing between 2 percent and 3.5 percent in the fourth quarter, according to minutes from the central bank's monetary policy meeting. (Reporting by Jack Kimball)
SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazilian stock market operator B3 on Thursday launched the country's first commodities futures index in partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices, according to a statement.