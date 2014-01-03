BOGOTA Jan 3 Colombia's central bank indicated
it could maintain its current expansive monetary policy in the
months to come, minutes from its December rate-setting meeting
showed on Friday, as inflation remains low despite quickening
economic growth.
The bank held the benchmark interest rate at 3.25 percent
for the ninth straight month at the Dec. 20 meeting, a level it
perceived to be yielding a sought-after boost to growth which
has come in particular through increased consumer spending.
The seven-member board agreed at the meeting that the
economy's potential growth was now likely to be higher than had
been estimated given the strength of domestic demand coupled
with growth in output.
"Regarding the supply, the performance of production,
prices, employment and wages shows positive growth of the
potential GDP," the minutes said.
"This is very likely to stay within the scope of the policy
due to the high rates of investment and the effects of the
reductions in payroll taxes on the labor markets," it said.
Colombia's economy, reliant on commodities like oil, coal
and coffee, grew 5.1 percent in the third quarter, beating
expectations and accelerating from 3.9 percent and 2.8 percent
in the prior two quarters, helping take growth closer to the
government's official target of 4.5 percent for 2013.
Some board members said it was "necessary to evalute the
coherence of the monetary policy rate" given the economy's
potential for faster growth and low inflation, which appeared to
indicate a willingness to consider a cut to interest rates.
Expanding economic output has failed to bring inflation up
even to the lower end of the central bank's target level of 2 to
4 percent and was an indication, in one member's view, that the
output gap was wider than previously thought.
That output gap, or the economy's capacity to produce versus
what it actually does, was an indication that the economy could
sustain faster growth without leading to a rise in prices. That
was an argument for holding the current interest rate until
mid-2014 at least, until inflation rose to within the target
level, the member said, according to the minutes.
The board member was not identified but one member, Carlos
Gustavo Cano, made the same comments in a newspaper interview
last November.