BOGOTA, June 14 Colombia expects a lower central
government budget deficit in 2014 than in 2013, while economic
growth is projected at 4.5 percent this year and 4.7 percent
next year.
Here are Colombia's fiscal goals in 2013 and 2014.
2013 2014
CONSOLIDATED PUBLIC
SECTOR DEFICIT (PCT) 1.0 1.0
CENTRAL GOVERNMENT
FISCAL DEFICIT (PCT) 2.4 2.3
AVERAGE PESO/DOLLAR 1,850 1,874
GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT +4.5 +4.7
INFLATION 2.5 3.0
FOREIGN BONDS 1.6 3.0
MULTILATERAL LOANS 1.0 2.0
LOCAL TREASURY (TES) 29.0 30.5
BONDS (TRLN PESOS)
AUCTIONED TES 21.5 22.5