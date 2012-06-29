BRIEF-Natel Energy files to say it raised $11.8 million in equity financing
* Files to say it raised $11.8 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $15.6 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sE1Km5)
BOGOTA, June 29 The decision by Colombia's central bank board to keep rates steady was not unanimous but by majority, the monetary authority's chief said on Friday.
The bank did not take any new measures to weaken the peso but said that the board was unanimous in wanting a weaker currency, which has firmed more than 8 percent this year.
(Reporting by Bogota Newsroom)
* Files to say it raised $11.8 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $15.6 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sE1Km5)
June 7 Mylan NV defended Chairman Robert Coury's role to ISS this week as the influential proxy firm prepares to advise shareholders on how they should vote on the re-election of Coury and other directors, according to a letter the drugmaker released on Wednesday.