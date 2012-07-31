By Carlos Vargas
| BOGOTA, July 31
BOGOTA, July 31 Finance Minister Juan Carlos
Echeverry said on Tuesday that strong tax revenue will help
Colombia improve its fiscal accounts, leading to a balanced
budget by next year.
Speaking to lawmakers in Congress, Echeverry said the
consolidated budget deficit would likely narrow to 0.9 percent
of gross domestic product by the end of 2012 from a previous
projection of 1.2 percent.
The central government's fiscal deficit would shrink to 2
percent from the 2.4 percent forecast earlier, he added.
The government officially forecasts it will collect 90.2
trillion pesos ($50.3 billion) in tax revenue this year, but
estimates run as high as 103 trillion pesos.
Echeverry repeated comments made after last week's central
bank monetary policy meeting that he had wanted a bigger cut in
the interest rate than the quarter point approved by the bulk of
the policymakers.
The bank reduced the overnight lending rate to 5 percent to
help stimulate economic growth as recent data - such as
industrial output, retail sales and exports - show the economy
is beginning to slow.
President Juan Manuel Santos told Reuters in a recent
interview that he considered "a couple" of cuts appropriate in
the current economic environment.
"There was unanimity for the cut of 25 basis points, but
some board members, in particular the government, wanted to go
further," Echeverry said last week.
Central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe said on Monday that the
economy is likely to grow at least 4 percent this year, but he
sees more uncertainty next year as fallout from the global
financial crisis hits emerging markets such as Colombia.