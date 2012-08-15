* Finmin sees economic growth of 4.85 pct in H2

* Government buying $300 mln in forex market this week

* Govt buying dollars in addition to cenbank purchases

By Carlos Vargas

BOGOTA, Aug 15 Colombian Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry promised to throw an end-of-year party if the Andean nation's economic expansion hits the official target of 4.8 percent in 2012 as fallout from the global economic crisis hurts growth.

Latin America's No. 4 economy expanded at a brisk 5.9 percent last year but growth in 2012 is expected to take a hit from the Eurozone crisis and slower world growth, which forced the central bank to cut rates for the first time in two years.

"We believe we can grow this year between 4.5 percent and 4.8 percent. Four and a half would be a great growth. With 4.8 percent, I'll throw a party," Echeverry told business leaders.

"Coffee and other sectors are recuperating. Trade with Venezuela is recuperating. This year we'll export $3 billion."

Colombia's economy has suffered from a weakening of the global economy this year coupled with lower coffee production due to bad weather over the last three years and the slow return of trade with Venezuela after a diplomatic spat.

Industrial output fell for three months through May, putting at risk the overall reading for manufacturing in the second quarter economic growth report. Industrial production rose 0.6 percent during the first quarter.

Retail sales have also been weak as well as public works spending in the first quarter of the year.

Colombian exports fell in June for the first time in two and a half years. Even as imports continue strong, a decline in consumer spending may also reduce purchases of overseas goods.

The seven-member central bank board, of which Echeverry is a member, voted late last month to lower the overnight lending rate a quarter point to 5 percent, the first cut since April 2010, as worries about slow global growth took center stage.

The gregarious finance minister said economic growth in the second half of the year could be 4.85 percent.

He also narrowed the government's expansion estimate for the second quarter of the year to 4.45 percent from between 4.3 percent and 4.5 percent previously. That would be a slowdown versus growth in the first quarter of 4.7 percent.

Official data for GDP expansion in the second quarter and the first half of the year will be released on Sept. 20.

Colombia's central bank has lowered its official estimate for 2012 gross domestic product to between 3 percent and 5 percent.

GOVT RAISING PRESSURE ON CURRENCY

The government of President Juan Manuel Santos has ratcheted up pressure on the central bank to do more to stem the rising peso currency, which hurts exporters, and help boost economic growth this year.

Investment in the Andean country's oil and mining industries has reached record levels in the past several years, bolstering the value of the peso, which has been one of the strongest gaining currencies among 152 tracked by Reuters.

Echeverry has asked the central bank to double the amount of dollars it purchases daily to $40 million.

Colombia said on Tuesday that the government was buying more than $300 million on the foreign exchange market this week as part of an effort to stem gains in the country's currency against the U.S. dollar.

The peso weakened 0.93 percent on Wednesday to 1,820.5 versus the greenback.

Asked whether the government would stop buying dollars if the central bank upped the amount it purchases daily, Echeverry said: "We're going to be active and the decision that the government continue buying dollars is separate from the bank deciding or not to increase daily purchases."