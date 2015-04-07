BOGOTA, April 7 Colombia's public credit director, who manages the nation's sovereign debt sales, will leave his post at the finance ministry on Tuesday to join a unit of state-run Ecopetrol, four government sources told Reuters.

Michel Janna, who joined the ministry in February 2013, could not immediately be reached for comment. It was not clear who would replace him.

Economist Janna will become financial vice president of Cenit, Ecopetrol's oil logistics and transport unit, sources at the finance ministry and Ecopetrol said.

Former Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry this week took the helm of Ecopetrol, 88 percent owned by the government. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Helen Murphy; Editing by Dan Grebler)