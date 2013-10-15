BOGOTA Oct 15 Colombia's foreign direct
investment (FDI) fell 0.92 percent in the first nine months of
2013 compared with the same period a year earlier due to lower
inflows to oil and mining, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
The decline came despite larger investment in local stocks
and debt.
FDI fell to $12.7 billion in the January-September period,
down from $12.8 billion a year earlier, the data showed.
In full-year 2012, Colombia's $330 billion economy attracted
$16.7 billion in direct investment from overseas, an amount the
central bank does not see as achievable this year due to lower
commodities prices and a weaker global economy.
Foreign investments destined for the oil and mining sectors
fell 1.1 percent to $10.3 billion in the first three quarters of
2013, the bank's data showed. In contrast, investments in shares
and debt doubled to $4.14 billion.
Improved security has made investors more confident about
investing in the Andean nation, where a decade-long U.S.-backed
offensive has diminished the ranks of the country's two leftist
guerrilla groups, the FARC and the smaller ELN, which have been
fighting the government for five decades.