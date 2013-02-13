BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners agrees to acquire PDC Brands
* CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA Feb 13 Colombia's central bank has more room for a counter-cyclical monetary policy thanks to easing inflation over the last year, Finance Minister and central bank board member Mauricio Cardenas said on Wednesday.
* CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. manufacturing, private payrolls data support sentiment