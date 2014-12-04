BOGOTA Dec 3 Colombia's fiscal and current
account deficits are poised to widen next year, as a drop in oil
earnings pushes the country to issue more debt internationally,
analysts predicted on Wednesday.
The fiscal deficit in 2015 will be above the government's
target of 2.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the
majority of analysts at a forum hosted by financial company
Corficolombiana estimated, while a tax reform package the
government is championing in Congress is not seen compensating
for oil losses.
The government may modify its targets in the coming weeks to
reflect slumping crude earnings in its traditional year-end
revision of financing plans, some analysts said.
Oil is the biggest source of foreign exchange for the
country.
"The calculations that we've been given are that with lower
oil prices the deficit will be between two and three trillion
pesos ($870 million to $1.3 billion) more than expected," said
Andres Pardo, chief economist at Corficolombiana.
"We think it makes sense to issue more debt externally,"
Pardo said, "Colombia could right now easily issue bonds, not
only in dollars but in euros and yen."
In addition to the impact of low crude prices, Latin
America's fourth-largest economy will also be hit by a $2
billion fall in foreign direct investment in the oil sector,
Munir Jalil, Citibank's chief economist for Colombia said,
increasing the current account deficit.
The current account deficit was up to 4.4 percent in the
first half of the year, from 3.4 percent in 2013, due to a
decline in exports at a time when imports are going strong on
the back of increased domestic consumption.
Colombia's trade balance deficit widened to $449.6 million
in the course of the year through September, from a $66.2
million deficit in the same period last year.
"If you believe that internal demand is going to increase
more than GDP again and also that there will be a fall in the
trade balance, that would mean a deterioration in the current
account", said Juan Pablo Zarate, a central bank board member,
at the forum.
Capital may also leave the country as investors seek markets
with higher yields, on the expectation that the central bank
will raise interest rates in the second half of 2015.
"We probably won't just have fewer entrances of capital, but
net exits," said Alejandro Reyes of Ultrabursatiles.
($1 = 2,293.47 Colombian pesos)
