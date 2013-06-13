BRIEF-Hamilton Lane, effective on May 26, 2017, board increased size of board to 6 directors
* Hamilton Lane Inc - effective on May 26, 2017, board of directors of co increased size of board to six directors - sec filing
BOGOTA, June 13 Colombia revised down its target for economic growth this year to 4.5 percent from 4.8 percent earlier, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Thursday.
He said the economy likely grew 3 percent in the first quarter. (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Hamilton Lane Inc - effective on May 26, 2017, board of directors of co increased size of board to six directors - sec filing
CARACAS, May 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has confirmed it bought Venezuelan bonds after being excoriated by the country's opposition for financing the embattled government of President Nicolas Maduro, who is facing sustained protests.