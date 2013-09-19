By Peter Murphy

BOGOTA, Sept 19 Colombia's gross domestic product expanded more quickly than expected in the second quarter as farming and construction picked up in a sign Latin America's fifth largest economy was back on the road to recovery.

The upbeat results follow disappointing first quarter growth after lackluster demand for key Colombian exports like coal and a month-long strike at the country's top coal producer Cerrejon.

The Andean nation's economic output grew 4.2 percent from April to June compared with the same period a year earlier, and expanded 2.2 percent from the first quarter, the national statistics agency DANE said on Thursday.

"It is very good news, because this translates into more employment, into more funds for social investment, into more development ... So I'm celebrating that the economy has begun to recover after the drop in the first quarter," President Juan Manuel Santos told reporters.

A Reuters poll of 31 analysts predicted the economy would expand a much lower 3.3 percent year-on-year and 1.76 percent from the first quarter of 2013.

The latest numbers will take the government closer to its expansion target of 4.5 percent this year, up from 4 percent in 2012.

Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said in a press briefing that the government was holding to its growth target of 4.5 percent for the year, a level which had looked optimistic given disappointing growth in the first quarter of 2.8 percent.

There had been a certain amount of gloom about economic growth prospects with a series of labor disputes and stoppages this year in the key coal mining sector as well as a nationwide agricultural protest which blocked highways and restricted the movement of goods.

Analysts had expected more tepid growth given that industrial output and exports have been weak for much of the year as a global economic slowdown crimped demand abroad for its products.

The agriculture sector, including timber and fishing, saw the fastest expansion at 7.6 percent, while construction grew 6.4 percent from a year earlier, DANE said.

The mining sector in the world's No. 4 coal exporter expanded 4.3 percent and financial services grew 3.9 percent. Manufacturing weighed on the average, growing just 1.2 percent.

"All sectors look better than thought, from what key indicators show," said Camilo Perez, chief economist at Banco de Bogota.

The better-than-expected growth will have a strong bearing on next week's central bank rates meeting. Many economists had been betting policymakers might cut the overnight lending rate another half point from 3.25 percent to stimulate growth.

"Although the data surprised the entire market, we believe that variables for the third quarter will show a deterioration against the previous quarters and so the central bank will probably cut the rate," said Jorge Cardozo, analyst at brokerage Corredores Asociados.

To view DANE's report on second quarter economic growth, click: