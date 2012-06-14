* Drop in public works spending hurting growth

* Finance minister says 2012 growth forecast now at 4.8 pct

* Colombia ready to ease monetary policy if needed (Adds details, background)

By Carlos Vargas

BOGOTA, June 14 Colombian Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry on Thursday lowered his forecast for first-quarter economic growth to 4.5 percent from 4.8 percent previously, due to a fall in public works spending.

Economic authorities in the Andean nation were caught off guard by an 8.1 percent drop in spending on public works in the first three months of the year, forcing the government and the central bank to lower growth estimates.

Colombia, Latin America's fourth-largest economy, hoped that investment in reconstruction work after heavy rains damaged roads and bridges over the last few years would help fuel growth in 2012.

"It's a difficult year," Echeverry told a conference in Bogota. "These are not outlandish numbers, they are quite reasonable numbers, if we are in that neighborhood we should be very well served," he added, referring to his growth outlooks for the first quarter and full year.

Colombia's statistics agency is due to announce economic growth for the first quarter next week.

Echeverry forecast full-year growth at 4.8 percent this year, slightly below the official 5 percent forecast. He said the government is prepared to implement counter-cyclical monetary policies to foster growth if needed.

The central bank has kept the benchmark interest rate steady at 5.25 percent in its past three policy meetings after a year-long, 225-basis-point rise that has helped cool inflation in one of the region's fastest-growing economies.

At the policy meeting late last month, the bank said recent events in Europe had increased the risk of a strong recession there, adding uncertainty to the growth forecasts in Colombia.

Minutes of the meeting showed that one board member said a rate cut should be considered if the global economic uncertainty continued.

"If required, the monetary and fiscal policy will be countercyclical. The central bank board has spoken about the capacity to have a major policy change if it is needed, God forbid it," Echeverry said.

The government forecast better-than-expected fiscal results this year and "equilibrium" in 2013, in part thanks to high tax collection and plans to approve and implement a fiscal reform that should lead to higher tax revenue next year.

"If things outside get complicated, monetary policy can change ... in terms of liquidity in the economy; we have the capacity without risking inflation," Echeverry said.

Consumer prices have remained at steady levels in recent months, and economists expect 2012 annual inflation to fall within the central bank's target of 2 percent to 4 percent.

Colombia's economy grew 5.9 percent in 2011, the fastest expansion rate in four years, helped by high foreign investment and strong consumer spending growth. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas, Writing by Jack Kimball and Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Leslie Adler)