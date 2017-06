BOGOTA Nov 17 Colombian Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry said on Thursday that he expected economic growth of between 5 percent and 5.5 percent in the fourth quarter versus 6.7 percent in the third quarter.

Echeverry also said that 2011 economic growth should be around 5.5 percent versus a previous projection by the ministry of at least 5 percent, while the worst case scenario for economic growth in 2012 would be 4.5 percent.

(Reporting by Bogota Newsroom)