BOGOTA May 18 Colombia's economy likely grew between 4.5 percent and 5.9 percent in the first quarter of the year, the Central Bank said on Friday.

Full year growth will meet previous bank forecasts of between 4 percent and 6 percent, bank chief Jose Dario Uribe said during his quarterly presentation in Bogota.

Inflation this year and next will be close to 3 percent and slightly lower than 3 percent in 2014, he said. (Reporting by Eduardo Garcia and Helen Murphy)