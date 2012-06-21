Small is lucrative for Wachtell, corporate America's legal defense force
NEW YORK, June 8 Every Tuesday, partners and associates at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz gather for a communal lunch in the dining room of the law firm's Manhattan offices.
BOGOTA, June 21 Colombia's economy expanded 0.3 percent in the first quarter versus the previous three months, the government's statistics agency said on Thursday, hi gher t han analysts' expectations of 0.24 percent.
The country's gross domestic product grew 4.7 percent in the first three months of the year versus the same period last year as expected by the market.
NEW YORK, June 8 Every Tuesday, partners and associates at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz gather for a communal lunch in the dining room of the law firm's Manhattan offices.
BEIJING/MANILA, June 8 China's iron ore imports rose 5.5 percent in May from a year earlier, recovering from a six-month low in April, as mills in the top steelmaking nation scooped up more raw material as they posted strong profits.