BOGOTA Feb 5 Colombia's Finance Minister, Mauricio Cardenas, on Tuesday said the government will not prepay external bonds that have already been issued but will reduce the total level of foreign debt.

Cardenas said earlier on Tuesday he would consider a reduction in 2013 spending to prepay external debt and also use savings from local debt management. The move would be used to help reduce gains in the peso currency, he said. (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by James Dalgleish)