BOGOTA, April 29 Colombia's central bank on Monday said the economy is likely to grow about 2.8 percent in the first quarter, within a forecast range of 2 percent to 3.5 percent.

During his quarterly presentation in Bogota, Central Bank Chief Jose Dario Uribe reiterated that the economy would probably grow about 4.3 percent in full-year 2013.

It was not immediately clear if the first-quarter figure was a comparative against the fourth quarter or the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Helen Murphy)