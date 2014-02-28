BOGOTA Feb 28 Colombia's economy will expand between 3.3 percent and 5.3 percent in 2014 with 4.3 percent the most likely figure, the Andean nation's central bank forecast on Friday.

Growth in the fourth quarter of 2013 is expected to be between 4 and 5 percent with 4.6 percent the most likely figure, the bank said. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Peter Murphy)