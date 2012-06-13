BRIEF-Sucampo Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ra1ONz Further company coverage:
BOGOTA, June 13 Colombian central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe said on Wednesday that a fall in public construction investment in the first quarter would drive down the monetary authority's economic growth estimates.
"I must say that I was surprised in a bad way by the civil works data. We weren't expecting a fall in civil works, in fact, we were expecting an important rise in the first quarter and it suffered a fall of 8 percent," Uribe told reporters.
"This has an important weight (for economic growth) and of course it will affect our projections downward." (Reporting by Jack Kimball)
* CME raises Corn Futures (C) maintenance margins by 13.3 percent to $850 per contract from $750 for July and September 2017