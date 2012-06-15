* Colombia well-prepared to weather any crisis
* Rising exports to Venezuela adds to Colombia's tools
* Economy expected to grow 4.8 pct in coming years
By Jack Kimball
BOGOTA, June 15 Europe needs to undergo
"surgery" to solve its debt problems, even if it means economic
pain, as at least then countries will be in a position to
recover, Colombian Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry said
on Friday.
Euro zone leaders have repeatedly tried to find solutions to
debt problems, which have their roots in excessive, cheap
borrowing over nearly a decade, but have almost always come up
short, disappointing markets and exacerbating the situation.
Europe's woes pose new threats to Latin American economies
as the resource-rich region rebounds from the financial crisis
of 2007-2009, which hammered credit and liquidity, slashed
growth, and weakened prices for key commodity exports.
"One bad characteristic of the last two years is this
waiting and waiting and waiting and no solutions are found. In
economics, the worst thing is waiting because people wait and
don't spend, people wait and don't invest," Echeverry said.
"It's better to solve the problem, do surgery and go through
recovery right away instead of just waiting and waiting and you
don't know what the patient has inside ... In some sense, I wish
the crisis comes to some revealing day in the next six months so
that the world economy can foresee a better 2013 and 2014."
Tensions are high about how to manage the euro zone's debt
crisis - epitomized by Greece's bankruptcy and need for
international aid - while central banks from Tokyo to London
prepare for any turmoil from Greece's election on Sunday.
"If the crisis evolves - and probably things will be less
terrible than we're all considering right now - we will at least
have ... many of these economies hitting bottom and starting to
go up," Echeverry told investors in a conference call.
Risks Europe's problems could spark a global crisis were
partly the factor behind Colombia's decision to lower planned
global bond issues this year, Echeverry said, referring to a
fiscal plan announced on Thursday. Colombia cut the bond issues
to $2 billion from $3 billion previously and to $2 billion for
2013.
"That's why we were ... very conservative with our
projections of credit demand for next year from international
markets. There's ample liquidity domestically in case things get
really complicated," he said.
In stark contrast to many developed markets, Colombia's
strong economic performance and fiscal restraint over the past
decade have helped the country clinch three investment grade
credit ratings as well as billions of dollars in investment.
Echeverry has been a staunch critic of loose monetary policy
in developed economies - which was used to try to stimulate
growth during the global financial crisis - saying it was an
attack on many emerging market currencies.
Investment grade status, strong growth projections and high
interest rates compared to regional peers have pushed money into
Colombia's markets and made the peso the strongest gainer so far
this year of the world's 36 most-traded currencies.
Echeverry said he did not see the 2008 financial crisis
repeating itself, and even if it did, Colombia was in a better
position now to weather the storm, in part, thanks to increasing
trade with neighbors Venezuela and Ecuador.
If a crisis were to hit Colombia's economy strongly,
economic authorities could also ease monetary policy, increase
fiscal deficits, tap an unused credit at the International
Monetary Fund or bring in a dividend from state oil firm
Ecopetrol earlier than planned, officials said.
(Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by Andrew Hay)