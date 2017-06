BOGOTA, June 21 Colombia's economy grew a larger than expected 0.3 percent in the first quarter versus the previous three months on expansion in utilities, transport and communications, and financial institutions, the government said on Thursday. Here are some more details on the top-growing sectors: Q1 2012/Q1 2011 (PCT) Q1 2012/Q4 2011 (PCT) FINANCIAL 6.7 1.6 COMMERCE, HOTELS, 4.6 -0.5 RESTAURANTS MINING 12.4 0.4 MANUFACTURING 0.6 0.0 AGRICULTURE -0.4 1.3 CONSTRUCTION -0.6 -9.9