* Beats market expectations * Economists expect interest rates to go lower (Adds economist, analyst reaction; links to companion stories) By Helen Murphy and Nelson Bocanegra BOGOTA, March 21 Colombia posted better-than-expected growth last year even as weaker public investment and manufacturing bit into expansion and increased the likelihood policymakers would cut interest rates to spur the sluggish economy. The Andean nation's gross domestic product grew 4 percent last year - much lower than the revised 6.6 percent in 2011 - but above analysts' expectations of 3.6 percent. Growth slowed in the fourth quarter to 3.1 percent from 6.6 percent in the same period a year ago, according to the statistics agency, called DANE. While better than the market had forecast, the slower pace may give the central bank an excuse to cut its benchmark interest rate for a fifth straight month at its meeting on Friday. "The bank will likely take more into consideration the fourth quarter against the third to determine whether there is a recovery or continued slowdown," said Camilo Perez, chief economist at Banco de Bogota. "Just with the data from January and February of this year, it's enough to think the interest rate could go to a historic low of 3 percent," Perez said. The economy grew 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous three months, the statistics agency said. Industrial output and retail sales, along with exports and construction data, have raised concern in recent months that the economy is slowing more than previously thought. Central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe expressed concern consumer confidence is also beginning to wane. "Looking at the quarter the industrial sector is suffering - supported by other macro data - but at least we had some kind of recovery in construction," Valores Bancolombia analyst Rupert Stebbings said in a brief note to investors. "The word solid would define almost all the sectors." Manufacturing fell 3.1 percent during the quarter, in line with several months of poor industrial output data, while construction rose 5 percent and mining was up 1.5 percent, the statistics agency said. For the full year, construction rose 3.6 percent, way lower than the 10 percent increase in 2011, while manufacturing swung to a decline of 0.7 percent compared with 5 percent growth in 2011. Mining rose 5.9 percent in 2012, well off the 14.4 percent increase the previous year. Some economists suspect the better growth came as a result of a change in the methodology used to measure investments in public works. "Clearly the improved result is because of the change in methodology," said Andres Duarte, economist at Bogota-based brokerage Asesores en Valores. "Still the data is well off potential economic growth and I don't believe the central bank will change its posture because of this data." CENTRAL BANK RATE CUT? A majority of economists expect the bank to cut its interest rate on Friday to help kick start the economy and bring it back up to the government's target of "sustained" 5 percent annual growth. Policymakers have already cut the overnight lending rate by 150 basis points since mid-2012 to its current 3.75 percent, the lowest in Latin America. Inflation at the bottom of the 2 percent to 4 percent target range has allowed such expansionary monetary policy. "If the central bank continues its tendency of cutting the interest rate, it will have an important effect on the economy from the point of view of internal demand," said Jorge Bustamante, head of the DANE statistics agency after announcing the data. Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas had said full-year growth would be between 3.8 percent and 4 percent. The central bank forecast the economy would post growth of between 3.3 percent and 3.9 percent. For 2013, the government expects 4.8 percent GDP while the bank is less optimistic and sees expansion of about 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent. Colombia will announce data for industrial output and retail sales on Friday after the central bank policy meeting. (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)