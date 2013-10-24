BOGOTA Oct 24 Colombia has simplified the way it calculates taxes paid by investors in the fixed-rate market, securities that attract the bulk of overseas cash into the Andean nation's capital markets, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

A government decree aims to streamline the way taxes are charged in a bid to reduce distortions and overcharging, Michel Janna, head of the ministry's public credit office told Reuters.

The idea is that new calculations would lower the tax levy and lead to additional investment in the fixed income market, he said, a change that could cut borrowing costs if demand for its bonds rises.

"Simplifying the rules possibly may lead to brokerages and overseas investors that previously weren't in the public debt market to come to see it as easier to enter," said Janna.

Foreign participation in the domestic public debt market, which trades local Treasury bonds known as TES, is 6 percent of the total and well below the 57 percent in Peru, almost 40 percent in Mexico and 15 percent in Brazil, Janna said.

Some 134 trillion pesos ($71.2 billion) traded in the TES market through Oct. 4, according to central bank data.

Colombia has sought to make its capital markets more attractive to overseas buyers since recovering an investment grade rating in 2011.

